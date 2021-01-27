Lord Mayor of Cork opens online book of condolences for Cara O'Sullivan

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh has opened an online book of condolences today to mark the passing of renowned Cork soprano, Cara O’Sullivan.

The adored singer who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia in 2018, died at Marymount Hospice on Tuesday.

She was just 59.

Ms O’Sullivan was the inaugural recipient of Cork’s Culture Award in 2019 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the artistic and cultural life of the city.

The Lord Mayor paid tribute to Ms O'Sullivan, lauding her great talent.

"There was deep sadness in Cork and across the country last night when we learnt of the death of one of our greatest talents and one of our most wonderful personalities.

"Cara was blessed with a voice that could stop you in your tracks when she was played on the radio.

"To have seen her perform in Cork City Hall on numerous occasions was to have been truly privileged.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis," he said.

The online book of condolences is now live via the council's website.