Cork entrepreneurs encouraged to take part in EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Programme 

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 programme is seeking nominations for entrepreneurs from emerging businesses to established international groups across all sectors in Cork.

Now in its 24th year in Ireland, the programme is open to entrepreneurs from all sectors and growth stages in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

The awards programme is divided into three different categories including Emerging, Industry and International entrepreneurs, with eight finalists chosen per category.

A total of 24 finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel comprised of former winners of the awards, chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources plc.

An overall winner will be announced at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Awards in November.

To date, more than three-quarters of the alumni of the programme have conducted business with one another.

Together, the EOY alumni community generates revenues of €21bn and employs more than 200,000 people across the island of Ireland.

Photographed at the launch are Anne Heraty, CEO of CPL Resources plc and Chairperson of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Judging Panel and Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland.

Speaking on the launch, John Higgins, Partner at EY’s Cork office said that it has been an incredibly tough period of trading for many businesses and urged Cork entrepreneurs to take part in the programme.

“Entrepreneurs will be a central part of the recovery in Ireland following the Covid-19 pandemic and we are keen to hear from a broad array of nominees, across industries, age, gender, location and background.

"We’re urging all entrepreneurs to consider putting themselves forward, and for people to encourage entrepreneurs in their families and networks to get involved.”

“The launch of the 2021 programme is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the vibrant diversity of the entrepreneurial landscape across the island of Ireland. We encourage companies from all sectors, who have a positive impact on their communities, on business and on our economies, to enter,” added Anne Heraty.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2021 programme officially opens today for nominations until 16 March.

The programme is supported by Premium Corporate Sponsor Julius Baer International, and Government sponsors Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

For further information, please visit the website.