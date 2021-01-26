Increased demand for Barnardos helpline following publication of Mother and Baby Homes report

More than 150 birthmothers and birth family members, adopted adults and adults raised in institutional care, have contacted Barnardos Post Adoption Service since the publication of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

Barnardos said it has extended its Post Adoption Service helpline opening hours to meet the needs of those impacted by the Report after witnessing an increase in demand for the service.

It said those making contact with the service since the report was launched have included birth mothers in their 70s and 80s and adopted adults as well as the families of birthmothers who have died. Many are coming forward for the very first time to talk of their experiences, it said.

“Since the final report was launched on January 12, just two weeks ago, we have seen an outpouring of anger, hurt and grief across the country,” said Christine Hennessy, Barnardos Post Adoption Service Leader.

“In many ways, while this report was welcome, it can be triggering for birthmothers, birthfathers and adult adopted people who have had experience with the system. It was a dark period in Irish history that is still causing a ripple affect across the country today, and many are in need of support when faced with it. Our helpline will continue to provide professional and confidential support to anyone that needs it and is available Monday- Friday 9.30am-4.30pm. The service can be contacted at (01) 4546388 or by email adoption@barnardos.ie," she said.

Barnardos confidential and professionally staffed helpline is open Monday - Friday, 9.30am - 4.30pm, for anyone needing to talk. Barnardos support service for adoptive parents, children and teenagers continues and is also available at that number.

Barnardos is offering two online support meetings over the coming weeks:

For birthmothers 17th February 10.30am-12.30pm

For adopted adults 19th February 10.30am-12.30pm

For more information please call (01) 4546388 or email adoption@barnardos.ie.