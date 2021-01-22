Man arrested after three firearms seized in West Cork

A man has been arrested in West Cork following the seizure of three firearms and live ammunition.

Gardaí seized three firearms and live ammunition following a search of a residential property in Clonakilty, on Thursday 21 January.

A male in his 60s was arrested in relation to the incident and detained under the provisions of Section 30 of Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Clonakilty Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said the man is expected to appear before Cork District Court on Saturday 23 January to face charges in relation to this ongoing investigation.