Man arrested after three firearms seized in West Cork

Roisin Burke

A man has been arrested in West Cork following the seizure of three firearms and live ammunition.

Gardaí seized three firearms and live ammunition following a search of a residential property in Clonakilty, on Thursday 21 January.

A male in his 60s was arrested in relation to the incident and detained under the provisions of Section 30 of Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Clonakilty Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said the man is expected to appear before Cork District Court on Saturday 23 January to face charges in relation to this ongoing investigation.

Calls for 'support and respect' following Covid outbreak at Cork Traveller sites

