Munster Technological University announces its first theatre production to be streamed from Cork

MUNSTER Technological University (MTU) has announced its first theatre production.

MTU, a consortium of Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) and the Institute of Technology Tralee (IT Tralee), was officially established on January 1.

Love and Information, by renowned playwright Caryl Churchill, marks the university's inaugural theatre production, which will be streamed next month.

The production will be streamed from the CIT Cork School of Music (CIT CSM) Stack Theatre from February 23 to February 27, performed by the final year ensemble of the CIT CSM BA in Theatre & Drama Studies Degree.

In a statement, the group said that rather than "waiting for the storm to pass" and reverting to "old methods of theatre" they instead decided to embrace "a new online format of theatre presentation".

With direction by Regina Crowley, set design by Aoife Cahill, sound design by Cormac O’Connor, lighting design by Aoife Cahill, and costume design by Valentina Gambardella, this thought-churning, deeply poignant play is made up of 57 short scenes, "brought to life by a year group of 22 embodying more than a hundred questioning, frustrated, fascinated characters".

"This will be Munster Technological University's first ever production, and is a testament to the resilience and creativity of these Cork students and creatives, who have had to adapt to social distancing and self-isolation in rehearsals and in performance.

"This unique theatre show is being recorded at social distance, and rather than 'working around Covid', director Regina Crowley has embraced the digital format of our current lives to deliver a show that sets Cork School of Music apart from other national theatre programmes for its originality and ingenuity," producer Ciara Hayes said.

The play addresses contemporary issues about knowledge, technology and communication and our capacity for love.

Tickets €10/€6 conc. They can be booked via www.events.cit.ie/events