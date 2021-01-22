Pictures: Cork lights up with Adam King's virtual hugs 

Locations across Cork and the rest of Ireland were illuminated last night to celebrate National Hugging Day, and Adam King's 'virtual hug'.

Six-year-old Adam King stole the hearts of the nation with his handmade 'virtual hug' on The Late Late Toy Show this Christmas.

To mark National Hugging Day, the Cork native encouraged the people of Ireland to send virtual hugs to loved ones this year.

A number of locations and landmarks across the country embraced Adam's concept and lit up with their very own 'virtual hug'.

The top floor of Cork County Hall lit up pink in a virtual hug for #NationalHuggingDay.

The six-year-old joined the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh and Mayoress Stephanie Kavanagh to launch his virtual approach to National Hugging Day this year.

🌈What a superstar!✨



Today, on #NationalHuggingDay Cork's Adam King reminded the world to spread joy & kindness @AdventuresWAD !



💖Don't forget to send a virtual hug to someone you love or miss today💕

#AHugForYou #AdamsVirtualHug #AHugFromCorkCityHall pic.twitter.com/NEb381CWPw — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) January 21, 2021

Staff at the Cork International Hotel also got on board with the idea and sent virtual hugs that were inspired by the original handmade version that Adam presented on The Late Late Toy Show.

Sending you all virtual hugs!❤️

Taking a leaf out of Adam's book, we're celebrating #NationalHuggingDay today with virtual hugs for our families and hardworking heroes!#NationalHugDay #lockdown2021 #wearetrigon pic.twitter.com/jcglUmGEbb — Cork International Hotel (@No1CorkHotel) January 21, 2021

Daly's Bridge, also known as Shakey Bridge, was also illuminated for the occasion.

Picture by Denis Minihane.

Adam's message was spread right across the country, with one of his virtual hugs appearing on the GPO in Dublin along with the Samuel Beckett Bridge and the Mansion House.

Thrilled to be able to light up the GPO tonight with a virtual hug from Adam, Happy #NationalHuggingDay #adamsvirtualhug #SendLove pic.twitter.com/6F9BVVmNMr — An Post (@Postvox) January 21, 2021

❤️ Locations featuring Adam King’s “virtual hugs” this evening

❤️ Dublin - Samuel Beckett Bridge, Mansion House, GPO

❤️ Cork - City Hall, County Hall, Dalys Bridge & the Grand Parade Fountain

❤️ Waterford - City Hall#NationalHuggingDay #AdamsVirtualHug pic.twitter.com/xAj4OZdAKn — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) January 21, 2021

Inspired by Adam King's idea, Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin also lit up their building to sent a virtual hug to their patients, families and staff.