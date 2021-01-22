Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 12:53

Pictures: Cork lights up with Adam King's virtual hugs 

Pictures: Cork lights up with Adam King's virtual hugs 

Cork City Hall lit up pink/purple in a virtual hug for #NationalHuggingDay last night, inspired by Adam King, who appeared on the RTE Late Late Toy Show.

Maeve Lee

Locations across Cork and the rest of Ireland were illuminated last night to celebrate National Hugging Day, and Adam King's 'virtual hug'.

Six-year-old Adam King stole the hearts of the nation with his handmade 'virtual hug' on The Late Late Toy Show this Christmas.

To mark National Hugging Day, the Cork native encouraged the people of Ireland to send virtual hugs to loved ones this year.

A number of locations and landmarks across the country embraced Adam's concept and lit up with their very own 'virtual hug'.

The top floor of Cork County Hall lit up pink in a virtual hug for #NationalHuggingDay.
The top floor of Cork County Hall lit up pink in a virtual hug for #NationalHuggingDay.

The six-year-old joined the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh and Mayoress Stephanie Kavanagh to launch his virtual approach to National Hugging Day this year. 

Staff at the Cork International Hotel also got on board with the idea and sent virtual hugs that were inspired by the original handmade version that Adam presented on The Late Late Toy Show.

Daly's Bridge, also known as Shakey Bridge, was also illuminated for the occasion.

Picture by Denis Minihane.
Picture by Denis Minihane.

Adam's message was spread right across the country, with one of his virtual hugs appearing on the GPO in Dublin along with the Samuel Beckett Bridge and the Mansion House.

Inspired by Adam King's idea, Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin also lit up their building to sent a virtual hug to their patients, families and staff.

Read More

Adam King's 'Virtual Hug' to light up landmarks across the country tonight 

More in this section

Two men to appear in court in relation to separate incidents of theft and drugs possession in Cork town Two men to appear in court in relation to separate incidents of theft and drugs possession in Cork town
Man who fell asleep on Cork bus threatened to kill Gardaí who woke him Man who fell asleep on Cork bus threatened to kill Gardaí who woke him
Cork people warned of SMS scam Cork people warned of SMS scam
cork people
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 21st January

Nphet calls for mandatory quarantine for people arriving into Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad