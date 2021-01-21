Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 12:40

Adam King's 'Virtual Hug' to light up landmarks across the country tonight 

To celebrate National Hugging Day, Adam King's 'virtual hug' will light up different landmarks across the country.

Maeve Lee

Adam King's iconic 'virtual hug' will be illuminated on different landmarks in a number of locations across the country this evening.

As part of National Hugging Day, the Toy Show star will send an extra special virtual hug to everyone in Ireland.

As Covid-19 has left many people missing hugs from loved ones, the Cork native's widely-recognised virtual hug will be illuminated on different landmarks, including the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin.

Cork County Hall will also light up pink tonight in a virtual hug for National Hugging Day, inspired by Adam King.

In a message to the people of Ireland, the six-year-old said he wants to ensure everyone receives a virtual hug this year.

"Because we can't hug each other this year, I'm sending you all a virtual hug so keep an eye out because you might see my virtual hug near you."

Over Christmas, the Cork native's trademark virtual hug was also turned into an An Post postmark which was applied to millions of Christmas post.

Space-fanatic Adam King first stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in November and quickly became an internet sensation.

On the night, he showcased his hand-made virtual hug and had a heart-warming reunion with John Doyle, his favourite hospital porter from his time at Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Adam King stole the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show when he presented his hand-made 'virtual hug'.
Adam was a notable guest on the Toy Show as the audience lovingly embraced his Covid-19-friendly hug and his ambition to work as a CAPCOM or capsule communicator someday, as his brittle bones mean he would not be able to become an astronaut. 

Since his appearance alongside Ryan Tubridy, Adam has received a response from NASA who noted his "kind heart and adventurous spirit".

In a reunion with Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show last month, the six-year-old also had the opportunity to speak with one of his heroes, astronaut Chris Hadfield.

