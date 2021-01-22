Cork people warned of SMS scam

Members of the public have been warned of a recent ‘Smishing’ scam that requests personal details in return for a fake €350 payment.

A number of people in the Cork area have claimed to have received a scam text message that requests personal information from the recipient.

The text message claims to be from Revenue and states that the recipient is eligible for a payment of €350 “due to the recent out break of the COVID-19 virus”.

The message also includes a link to a website in order to “claim” the payment.

We've received a few messages from followers who have received this text message in the past hour. This phishing scam requests lots of personal information such as passport photos etc. This is not a genuine revenue message, and should be deleted immediately. pic.twitter.com/vQESPVxd1U — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 21, 2021

The link appears to direct people to an application which requests personal information as well as a photograph of their passport.

An Garda Síochána has said that they have not yet received any reports of the scam but reminded the public of their advice around Phone fraud.

An Garda Síochána's advice around Phone Fraud deals with Vishing, which is a scam that usually takes place via phone call, and Smishing, which involves a text message.

“Always say ‘NO’ to unsolicited callers or texters seeking private information about you. Private information includes your name, address, date of birth, family details, bank account numbers, PIN, Passwords,” a spokesperson said.

“Independently verify any requests for information and never use the contact details supplied to you by the caller or texter. Independent means independent of the caller or texter.

“The caller may already have some information about you so don’t trust them because they use your name or other personal information.”