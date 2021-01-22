Two men to appear in court in relation to separate incidents of theft and drugs possession in Cork town

GARDAÍ have arrested two men in relation to separate incidents of theft and possession of suspected drugs in North Cork yesterday.

Shortly before 12 midday, Gardaí in Midleton received a report that a man had entered a shop on Main Street, Midleton and stole a sum of money.

Gardaí attended and reviewed CCTV footage of the alleged theft. A description of the suspect was circulated to all Gardaí who were on patrol in the District.

A member attached to Midleton Garda station recalled having seeing a man matching the description of the suspect and as a result, a man aged in his 40s was later arrested at a house in Cobh. He was brought to Cobh Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí also obtained a search warrant which was executed at the house.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized a small amount of suspected cannabis and a suspected cannabis plant that is believed to have been owned by another resident at the house. Investigations are ongoing in relation to this matter.

Following this search, a second search warrant was then executed at another house in Cobh.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €4,440 worth of suspected cannabis, wrapped in small individual bags, €770 worth of suspected cocaine, again in individual bags, and approximately €1,500 in cash. A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene and brought to Cobh Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for Analysis.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Fermoy District Court this morning at 10.30am.