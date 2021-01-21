Macroom man to complete 1,000km run for Cambodia cause

Macroom man Billy Murphy is taking on a 1000km charity challenge in the hope of raising funds to purchase a home for a Cambodian family.

The 30-year-old construction worker, who said he would not describe himself as a runner, ran a total of 80km in 2020 and is determined to run the equivalent of Cork to Germany by November in aid of charity.

To complete his challenge by November 1, Billy will have to run 100km a month, or just over a half marathon a week to meet his goal.

Billy is raising funds for the One Family At A Time (OFAAT) charity, which was set up by his best friends mother, who lives in Australia.

The Macroom man is hoping to raise €2,200 by November.

“I lived in Australia from 2011 to 2016 and Becs was a good friend of mine, we have kept in touch over the years and her mother Jenny Jackson set up OFAAT in 2015.

Billy went to Cambodia in 2016 to see the poverty and hardship endured by the local people first hand and witness a house being bought and handed over to a family.

“I’m building a house for myself at the moment and it just made me realise how privileged I was to be able to do that. I decided to set myself a challenge and try and raise enough to buy a home for a Cambodian family.”

Chatting about his goal, Billy said, “I wouldn’t describe myself as a runner, this isn’t something I would normally be doing, but I have given it some thought and it is something I want to do.” Billy said his family and friends have been very supportive of his challenge, particularly his parents Patrick and Sheila.

“Everyone just told me to go for it, I have two brothers and my whole family has been very supportive,” Billy said he started his challenge the other night in the wind, rain, cold and dark.

“I was just thinking about the outcome, about giving a home to a family, that is what is keeping me going.”

To donate to Billy’s GoFundMe, follow this [www.gofundme.com/f/running-to-germany-for-a-new-beginning

]link.[/url]