Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 07:29

Post-mortem to take place on body of woman (50s) found in Cork city

Post-mortem to take place on body of woman (50s) found in Cork city
Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí in Cork are investigating the death of a woman in her late fifties whose body was found in an apartment in the city yesterday.

The body of the woman was found in her apartment in the Curraheen/Bishopstown area of the city on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was found lying on the floor of her apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have called in the services of the State Pathologist.

The scene has been examined and a full post-mortem will follow at Cork University Hospital today. 

The Coroner has also been notified and an inquest will take place in due course.

Last night a Garda statement said the death was "unexplained".

Gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by the results of the postmortem examination.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Woman jailed after getting caught shoplifting on same day as being granted bail
Mortgage application loan agreement and house key Home working sees shift in house buying trends
Minister for Health announces funding for Marymount Hospice Minister for Health announces funding for Marymount Hospice
cork garda
Unpaid elderly carers

Public reminded to reach out to older people on 'Blue Monday'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad