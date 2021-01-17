Cork weather: Colder temperatures and possible snow next week

Met Éireann has predicted some colder weather for next week with the possibility of snow or wintry showers in some areas.

Tomorrow will see some brighter spells early in the morning, but things will soon turn dull with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle that will turn heavy in some places later in the day.

Highest temperatures on Monday will be between 9 and 11 degrees but it is expected to turn cooler as the week goes on.

Monday night will be wet and misty with some heavy rainfall and minimum temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees.

It is expected to remain very wet nationwide on Tuesday with spot flooding likely as well as low cloud and mist.

Temperatures will range between 8 and 11 degrees while Tuesday night will see lowest temperatures of -2 to 5 degrees in light to moderate north to northeast breezes.

Outbreaks of rain with the possibility of snow and sleet is expected for Wednesday as highest temperatures drop to between 2 and 4 degrees, though it expected to remain slightly warmer in Cork.

Thursday and Friday will remain cold with sunny spells and scattered showers that may turn wintry.

Met Éireann is expecting an added wind chill factor on both days with frost and possible ice developing after dark.