Repair works to be carried out at busy Cork bridge following partial collapse

Cork City Council has said they are in the process of appointing a contractor to undertake emergency repair works to a partial collapse at Parliament Bridge in the city centre.

The collapse, which is believed to have occurred late last year, is a very small section of the bridge in its north-west corner.

#corkcc Repair work to Cork’s Parliament Bridge’s ongoing at its north west corner; erected in 1806, this historic & beautiful bridge was last revamped in the early 1990s; a v important transport crossing- essential that conservation work on its stonework & its lamps be pursued. pic.twitter.com/R1kiejTbms — Kieran McCarthy (@cllrkmac) January 11, 2021

At Monday night's full council meeting, in a response to a question posed by Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy, it was confirmed that Cork City Council is in the process of appointing a contractor and that it is anticipated that repair works will be completed by mid to late February.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr McCarthy confirmed that the bridge is safe.

"The Roads engineering team of the City Council have moved on it. It is safe," he said.

"In the overall scheme of things, I have moved my focus following the Shakey Bridge project, to Parliament Bridge.

"The limestone is in dire need of cleaning and it's not good to see the lamps broken and falling off on.

"It is such an ornate bridge with fantastic cut limestone balustrade with a history dating back to 1806 and one of the most used bridges on the south channel of the Lee.

"The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage notes that the bridge is, 'significant in its own right for the quality of its design and construction, as well as to the urban landscape of this part of the city'," he added.

Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge was reopened in December following significant repair and restoration works.