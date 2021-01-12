Cork's Adam King to feature in stellar line up of guest speakers at STEM career expo

Aspiring CapCom from Cork, 6-year-old Adam King, who first stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show, is to speak at a career expo tomorrow evening.

Students who may be considering a career in any areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) will get a feel for the opportunities that lie ahead for them at the STEM South West Industry and Career Expo.

From learning what it’s like to work as an engineer at the European Space Station, to listening to one women’s experiences as she endeavours to embark on a NASA space travel programme, thousands of students are invited to attend this free virtual event.

The event will feature demonstrations in virtual reality, robotics and astronomy, as well as thought-provoking talks from industry stalwarts such as Niamh Shaw, scientist, engineer and acclaimed STEM education and space enthusiast; Madeleine Murray, co-founder of Change by Degrees and Franz Schlindwein, founder of Izak9 Maths.

Students will also be given the opportunity to engage in one-to-one sessions with experts from some of the most well-renowned global STEM-sector organisations like Johnson & Johnson, Gilead, Apple and others.

These sessions will enable students to get to grips with their career path options and with how exactly they can make their career goals and ambitions become a reality.

Speaking in advance of tomorrow evening's event Cliona Murphy, Vice President Global Quality Assurance at PepsiCo encouraged students to participate.

"We hope that students throughout the region, who are currently missing out on school, will take this as an opportunity to engage in some real-world learning.

"The opportunity offered by this event is second to none – I only wish a resource like this existed when I was starting out," she said.

The virtual event takes place from 5-9pm tomorrow evening.

For more information, or to register, visit www.stemsouthwest.ie