Cork’s Adam King meets hero on Late Late show

Cork boy Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show last Friday night, made a return to the show this evening and was able to speak with one of his heroes, Commander Chris Hadfield.

On last week’s show, he had told host Ryan Tubridy about his brittle bone condition and said he would like to work as a CAPCOM or capsule communicator someday, as his condition means he can't become an astronaut.

Adam also showed viewers how he was using a handmade sign to give virtual hugs during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cork boy's appearance quickly went viral and received attention from astronauts and even from NASA.

On this evening’s Late Late show, Adam joined host Ryan Tubridy via video link and was able to speak with one of his hero's, Commander Hadfield.

Adam told Hadfield about his love of space and how he sometimes goes on his space missions to the moon and different planets.

Cmdr Hadfield said that when he was Adam's age, he and his siblings, did the exact same thing.

"We dreamed about flying in space...

“The cool thing Adam is that, when I got older, I got the chance to actually fly in space, three times. It’s amazing what can happen in life, and I was a Capcom.”

Adam asked Hadfield if he was afraid on his first space mission.

Responding, he detailed how he studied and practiced so that on the day he was going to space, he wasn't afraid and was ready.

"Because I knew what I was doing, and I'd studied and practiced I wasn't afraid. I was ready. And I'd much rather be ready than afraid and you've got your whole life to get ready," he said.