Gardaí in Cork break up gathering of over 100 people

At approximately 11 pm, Gardaí attended an incident in Blarney where a large gathering in excess of 100 people was taking place in a shed.

Gardaí intervened and stopped the event which was in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The gathered crowd was dispersed without any public order incidents.

An investigation under The Health Act 1947 has commenced in respect of the organisation and those who attended the event and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí have reminded members of the public of the importance of adhering to public health guidelines.

"Personal social responsibility, wearing of face coverings and social distancing are public health guidelines and should be followed by all individuals.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives."