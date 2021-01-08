Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 21:49

Gardaí in Cork break up gathering of over 100 people

Gardaí in Cork break up gathering of over 100 people

Gardaí broke up a party in the Blarney area which had over 100 attendees. 

Maeve Lee

Gardaí in Cork broke up a large gathering in the Blarney area on Thursday night, where over 100 people were present.

At approximately 11 pm, Gardaí attended an incident in Blarney where a large gathering in excess of 100 people was taking place in a shed.

Gardaí intervened and stopped the event which was in breach of Covid-19 regulations. 

The gathered crowd was dispersed without any public order incidents.

An investigation under The Health Act 1947 has commenced in respect of the organisation and those who attended the event and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí have reminded members of the public of the importance of adhering to public health guidelines. 

"Personal social responsibility, wearing of face coverings and social distancing are public health guidelines and should be followed by all individuals.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives."

More in this section

Covid latest: Record number of new cases confirmed both in Ireland and Cork Covid latest: Record number of new cases confirmed both in Ireland and Cork
Close-up of male hands typing on laptop keyboard Services for GBT+ men made available across Cork County
Prevention of partners at scans is ‘frustrating and upsetting’ Prevention of partners at scans is ‘frustrating and upsetting’
Skeletal remains found in East Cork believed to be female

Skeletal remains found in East Cork believed to be female

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad