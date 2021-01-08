Covid-19 surge leads to fresh maternity restrictions in CUMH 

The South/South West Hospital Group has announced that, from next week, partners will not be able to attend routine 20-22 week scans at Cork University Maternity Hospital.

"Due to the surge in COVID-19 infections and the move to Level 5 restrictions, we regret that from Monday, 11th January, partners will not be able to attend the routine 20-22 week anatomy scan at the four Maternity Hospitals/units in the South/South West Hospital Group (Cork University Maternity Hospital, and maternity units in University Hospital Waterford, University Hospital Kerry and South Tipperary General Hospital)," a spokesperson said this morning."

The spokesperson said the group is mindful of the distress these restrictions may cause and the measures would be reviewed on a weekly basis.

"The South/South West Hospital Group fully understands how challenging visiting restrictions have been," the spokesperson said.

"However, in light of the move to Level 5 restrictions and the increased rate of transmission within the community there is a need to minimise footfall to our maternity units, to limit the risk of the virus spreading.

"The safety of women, their babies and maternity staff is central to the provision of our maternity services which must be continuously available when required by our patients."

Similar restrictions have been announced in Dublin hospitals in recent days

The statement from the hospital group also clarified that the birthing partner will still be able to attend:

· as soon as the mother is in established Labour;

· for the birth itself;

· for delivery by caesarean section;

· can stay for some time in the immediate post birth period either in the Labour Ward or the Theatre Recovery

· When a baby is in the Neonatal Unit or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit one parent (at a time) can visit their baby – of note the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit visiting times are unrestricted.

Complications and loss

"We are sensitive to specific situations regarding pregnancy loss, stillbirth and unexpected complications and we have adapted our visiting restrictions in these situations," the spokesperson added. "All patients who receive a pregnancy loss diagnosis are to be offered the opportunity for her partner to attend at that time.

"Her partner can attend all subsequent visits."