Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 17:57

Covid latest: Record number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Cork

2,263 cases were reported in Dublin, with 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath, and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties. Picture Denis Minihane.

17 additional deaths have been reported related to Covid-19 bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 2,299.

As of midnight, Tuesday January 5, the HPSC has been notified of 7,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 121,154 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

2,263 cases were reported in Dublin, with 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath, and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 954 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. There have been 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The country is in a serious phase of this surge of Covid-19. There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. 

"There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering.”

