Illegal dumping in Cork city 'soul destroying' for council and volunteers

The council needs to adopt a more “ruthless” approach to dumping across the city with pockets of the northside plagued by abandoned waste, a North Central city councillor has said.

North central Labour councillor John Maher said it is “frustrating” and “soul-destroying” for council staff, community groups such as Tidy Towns and pods of people who pick litter in the area to see places plagued with rubbish drop-offs time and time again.

Mr Maher said while the bylaws allow for enforcement in relation to rubbish management and fly-tipping, he did not think it was being followed through on.

“It is a widespread issue and it needs to be made a top priority. It’s crazy what is happening. The bottom line is I don’t believe people are being hit for dumping rubbish. Enforcement isn’t happening. I don’t buy it.”

The Labour councillor said that he had seen bags of food being strewn across roads and recently a kitchen table had been abandoned in the middle of an estate.

“It is not getting any better. Councillors are constantly looking for money for pedestrian crossings, traffic calming measures and all the time we are wasting money on collecting rubbish.”

The city councillor said enforcement was key and also mentioned where incidents were reported, the council were quick to clean up.

“There is a lot of good work being done in the community and I don’t want people to be disheartened or for the spirit of the volunteers and staff to be discouraged.”

"It is criminal to be dumping food. I don’t get it. But that is the reality. That is what is happening and we need to be doing more.”

If a member of the public sees someone dumping illegally, they can report the matter to Cork City Council on their Litter Free phone number 1800 283034.