Cork family receive substantial donation to medical fundraiser from Conor McGregor

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor has donated €5,000 to a Cork family for the care of a family member with a serious illness.

The O’Leary family realised on Tuesday morning that the world-famous athlete had donated the sum of money to their fundraiser for their sister Catherine O’Leary who has locked-in syndrome.

Conor McGregor during the weigh in at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada 2017.

Locked-in syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of voluntary muscles, except for those that control the eyes.

The GoFundMe page, set up by Catherine’s brother Patrick, is to purchase a new vital signs monitor.

Catherine has been cared for at home for the past six years, but the monitor that is being used is described by the family as out of date.

The family also said that the old monitor is damaging Catherine’s fingers.

On the fundraiser, Patrick also said: "Without the monitor, staff are unable to monitor Catherine's vital signs such as Oxygen Saturation Levels, Heartrate and Blood Pressure."

A new monitor would cost around €2,000. The family tweeted on Tuesday morning, tagging Conor McGregor: "Wow! To see this pop up on our screen this morning was a complete shock! We’re all blown away by your generosity. Thank you so much,"

