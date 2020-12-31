Dr Tony Holohan: Socialising to blame for sharp rise in Covid cases 

Ireland's chief medical officer has blamed a "substantial amount" of socialising that took place after the restrictions were eased at the start of December for the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

Dr Tony Holohan told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme: "We know a substantial amount of activity took place in the days and weeks following that easing of restrictions.

"We know that the average number of contacts - we track this kind of information - that each case is identifying has increased sharply to levels that we haven't seen since the beginning of this pandemic.

"And we engaged in an amount of social activity across society that really provided this this opportunity for the virus to transmit at the kinds of levels we are now seeing."

Dr Holohan said the country was now at a point of "unsustainable growth in the level of infections, albeit still lower levels than the rest of Europe is experiencing, but one that really creates a risk".

He appealed for the public to take action in a bid to change the patterns of transmission.

"Everybody listening this morning has an opportunity now to look at their behaviour, to look at their plans over the course of the next number of weeks, as we head in through the new year tonight, and then into the early days of the new year with the resumption of schools on the 11th of January, we have an opportunity to take actions that can turn around these patterns of transmission," he said.