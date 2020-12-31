Thu, 31 Dec, 2020 - 08:52

'A day to recognise all that people have been through and sacrificed': Extra bank holiday in 2021 under consideration

Micheál Martin said it is a "potential" that Ireland will get additional bank holiday next year.

The Government is considering plans to introduce an extra bank holiday, the Taoiseach said. d

The idea was first floated by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.

Mr Harris said he was open to the idea as most of the bank holiday weekends were affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

The proposal was mooted as a way to address the huge challenges facing the tourism and hospitality industry.

Asked if the Government will consider introducing an additional bank holiday, Mr Martin said:

 "I think that is one potential, yes, that we could do in terms of reflecting and acknowledging the work of many workers in different fields and in different sectors.

"We'll consider it."

The Taoiseach did not reveal any further details about the proposal or what month the Government would consider introducing the extra holiday.

Mr Harris previously said it could be a way of marking the sacrifices people have made since the outbreak of coronavirus.

He told to TheJournal.ie: "Yeah, I think when the country gets through this - and we will get through it - and it's safe to begin to do some normal things again, I think there would be some benefit in having a day to recognise all that people have been through and sacrificed, that people might be able to enjoy with their family and friends."

Coronavirus restrictions forced thousands of holidaymakers to cancel trips abroad, with many families opting to holiday in Ireland.

The country's tourism bodies encouraged people to holiday at home as overseas tourism came to a standstill.

Tourism Ireland is expected to launch a huge marketing campaign as part of its plan to promote the country to foreign visitors again.

