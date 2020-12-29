Cork City Council announce temporary changes to services under level 5 Covid-19 restrictions

Cork City Council has announced temporary changes to the delivery of its services under current Level 5 restrictions to “support the health and wellbeing of everyone” in the city.

Cork City Council continues to provide essential public services and in line with current public health guidelines, with public offices remaining open on an appointment basis only with residents, businesses and communities asked to visit www.corkcity.ie or to call the Customer Service Unit at 021 492 4000 to arrange any necessary appointments.

The Cork City Covid-19 Community Response Forum is operating on December 30 and 31 from 9am until 5pm and can be contacted on 1800-222-226 or by email at covidsupport@corkcity.ie. On January 1 to 3, people are asked to contact ALONE on 0818 222 024 or Samaritans on 116 123.

From January 4, the forum, which ensures that vulnerable members of the community can access vital grocery, medicine and fuel deliveries and social care supports, will operate as normal, seven days a week.

All Cork city Council parks, playgrounds and allotments remain open. Mahon golf course remains open and Leisureworld gyms and swimming pools remain open for individual training only.

Cork City and County Archives, Cork Public Museum, Elizabeth Fort, Old Cork Waterworks and St Peters on North Main Street are all closed.

Two hours free parking continues to be available at Cork City Council’s two multi-storey car parks at North Main Street and Paul Street. The Black Ash Park & Ride facility will continue to operate. Disc parking remains in operation in Cork city's designated disc parking areas.

Cork City libraries are closed as click and collect services are suspended for Level 5. Online services are still available and people can avail of e-services including e-books and e-audiobooks by contacting 021 492 4900.

Level 5 with some adjustments came into effect from Christmas Eve under the Resilience and Recovery 2020 – 2021: Plan for living with Covid-19, which replaces the previous Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

Every county in Ireland is on alert Level 5 until January 12, 2021 with restrictions on travel from Britain to Ireland until at least December 31.