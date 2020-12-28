Watch: Youghal RNLI warns public about the power of winter waves

Youghal RNLI has posted an impactful video on social media warning the public about the power of winter waves.

"Half of the people who die at the coast didn't plan to enter the water.

"The power of winter waves can catch you out," the video states.

The RNLI is encouraging people to keep back from the sea and always carry a mobile phone in case of emergency.

"Keep yourself and your family back from the sea.

"If the worst happens call 112 or 999 for the coast guard," the organisation stated.

The video follows a joint appeal made by the RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard several days ago, asking the public to exercise caution when participating in any activity on and near the water during the Christmas and New Year period.

Irish Coast Guard, Head of Operations Gerard O’Flynn said only experienced swimmers should be undertaking open water swims at this time of year.

"People love to get out and about over the Christmas and New Year period.

"For those who have an opportunity to go on coastal walks always remember to stay back, stay high, stay dry – and this year please be especially mindful of Covid related restrictions.

"Open water swimming this time of the year is only for experienced participants and never ever swim alone," he said.

RNLI Water Safety Lead Kevin Rahill asked people not to take unnecessary risks.

"No one goes into the water in the expectation of needing to be rescued but we are asking anyone considering going for a swim to understand the dangers and not take unnecessary risks so they can have a good time, safely.

"It is important to respect the water and there are a number of things you can do to help ensure you have an enjoyable and safe time such as not swimming alone, staying in your depth and knowing how to warm up properly afterwards, which sounds obvious but is crucial to avoid any delayed effects of the cold and hypothermia," he said.

For more water safety advice, visit www.safetyonthewater.gov.ie