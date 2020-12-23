Glow Cork Ferris Wheel closes for 2020

The Glow Cork Ferris Wheel is to close tomorrow, on Christmas Eve, at 6pm.
As a result of incoming Level Five Restrictions, Cork City Council decided to close the Ferris Wheel and said that the attraction will not reopen again this Christmas.
Ireland is to enter its third lockdown on Christmas Eve and into the New Year in an effort to control surging levels of Covid-19 infections.
Under the new restrictions:
- Current household visit rules remain in place until the end of St Stephen’s Day and then reduce to one other household until December 31st
- Travel outside the county is permitted until the end of December 26th.
- People can travel back at their own pace but no new inter-county travel is allowed after that
- Christmas religious services can take place but move online after December 25th
- Travel restrictions from Britain remain in place until December 31st
- Restaurants and pubs with food close from 3pm on Christmas Eve
- Hairdressers and personal services to close from Christmas Eve
- Non-essential retail can remain open Gyms can stay open for individual training.
- The 5km limit will not be implemented but people are encouraged to exercise close to home
- Restrictions to be reviewed on January 12th
Anyone who has tickets booked for after December 24 can avail of a refund by emailing info@panoramicwheel.ie