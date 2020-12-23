Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 10:44

Glow Cork Ferris Wheel closes for 2020

Glow Cork Ferris Wheel closes for 2020

As a result of incoming Level Five Restrictions, Cork City Council decided to close the Ferris Wheel and said that the attraction will not reopen again this Christmas.

Roisin Burke

The Glow Cork Ferris Wheel is to close tomorrow, on Christmas Eve, at 6pm.

As a result of incoming Level Five Restrictions, Cork City Council decided to close the Ferris Wheel and said that the attraction will not reopen again this Christmas.

Read More

How the latest Covid-19 lockdown will impact on Christmas in Cork

Ireland is to enter its third lockdown on Christmas Eve and into the New Year in an effort to control surging levels of Covid-19 infections.

Under the new restrictions:

  • Current household visit rules remain in place until the end of St Stephen’s Day and then reduce to one other household until December 31st 
  •  Travel outside the county is permitted until the end of December 26th. 
  • People can travel back at their own pace but no new inter-county travel is allowed after that 
  • Christmas religious services can take place but move online after December 25th 
  • Travel restrictions from Britain remain in place until December 31st 
  •  Restaurants and pubs with food close from 3pm on Christmas Eve 
  •  Hairdressers and personal services to close from Christmas Eve 
  • Non-essential retail can remain open Gyms can stay open for individual training. 
  • The 5km limit will not be implemented but people are encouraged to exercise close to home 
  •  Restrictions to be reviewed on January 12th

Anyone who has tickets booked for after December 24 can avail of a refund by emailing info@panoramicwheel.ie

More in this section

How the latest Covid-19 lockdown will impact on Christmas in Cork How the latest Covid-19 lockdown will impact on Christmas in Cork
Businessman giving a key and holding small house in hand. RTB Rent Index shows drop in standardised average Rent Level in Cork City since July
cork city centreglow cork#covid-19coronavirus
Heavy rainfall leads to lots of surface water and flooding on Cork roads this morning

Heavy rainfall leads to lots of surface water and flooding on Cork roads this morning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad