Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 21:45

Student-bed SHD proposal 'requires further consideration' before application can be lodged

Student-bed SHD proposal 'requires further consideration' before application can be lodged

Bellmount Developments Limited had been at pre-application consultation phase of the SHD application process with the board.

Sarah O’Dwyer

Plans for another student development need to be revised before a formal strategic housing development (SHD) application can be lodged with An Bord Pleanála, they have ruled.

Bellmount Developments Limited had been at pre-application consultation phase of the SHD application process with the board.

That’s when preliminary designs must be submitted, following which the board decides whether it can move forward to the official application stage or if changes are needed.

In this case, Bellmount Developments were seeking to demolish the existing structures at Wilton Road, Victoria Cross, Bishopstown, and to construct 265 student bed spaces at the site.

The plans must now be reviewed and changed by the developer, following An Bord Pleanála’s ruling which stated that the development “requires further consideration/amendment”.

More in this section

Latest: Transport Minister says UK-Ireland travel restrictions won't necessarily be lifted by Wednesday Latest: Transport Minister says UK-Ireland travel restrictions won't necessarily be lifted by Wednesday
Popular Cork restaurant closes temporarily after staff member tests positive for Covid-19 Popular Cork restaurant closes temporarily after staff member tests positive for Covid-19
planningcork construction
Heathrow Airport Stock

Your questions on flight restrictions across Europe answered

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad