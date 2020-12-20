Student-bed SHD proposal 'requires further consideration' before application can be lodged

Plans for another student development need to be revised before a formal strategic housing development (SHD) application can be lodged with An Bord Pleanála, they have ruled.

Bellmount Developments Limited had been at pre-application consultation phase of the SHD application process with the board.

That’s when preliminary designs must be submitted, following which the board decides whether it can move forward to the official application stage or if changes are needed.

In this case, Bellmount Developments were seeking to demolish the existing structures at Wilton Road, Victoria Cross, Bishopstown, and to construct 265 student bed spaces at the site.

The plans must now be reviewed and changed by the developer, following An Bord Pleanála’s ruling which stated that the development “requires further consideration/amendment”.