Cork doctor Doireann O'Leary to launch charity Christmas fundraiser

Dr Doireann O’Leary is to launch a Christmas fundraiser tomorrow for The CUH Children’s Operating Theatre.

The popular Cork GP will be performing a very special giveaway, with Marc Jacobs bags, hotel stays, jewellery giveaways, restaurant gift vouchers and other great prizes on offer.

Dr Doireann is very pleased to be involved with such a great cause.

“Having worked in the CUH for six years and specifically in the paediatric unit, this cause is so dear to my heart.

“If you are from Munster, there is a strong likelihood either you or a loved one has paid a visit to the CUH Children’s Unit.

“Each year, the heroes of this unit nurture, care and heal our little and not so little ones.

“In the unfortunate case where a hospital visit requires an operation for the children of our province, they experience this in an environment built for adults.

“Currently 2,500 children have an operation/anaesthetic at CUH each year.

“CUH is designated as a Munster regional centre for paediatric surgery in the national paediatric model of care.

“One paediatric theatre can accommodate approx 1,200 cases per year.

“Up until now, children of Munster have had to share operating theatres with adults because lists are not separated and it is not a child/youth friendly environment,” said the well-known GP.

Jon O’Rourke, who co-founded KareFund, is looking forward to a great event.

“It is great to have Doireann on board.

“She will run the campaign which begins this Sunday right. It will run right through until December 30.

“The format is simple. Anybody who donates is entered into a competition and people are picked out for the various brilliant prizes. The winners will be announced on New Year’s Eve.”

All the money raised will go to fitting out the dedicated operating theatre which is proposed to be built in the CUH, revealed Jon.

“There is a huge initiative to raise €205,000 to fit out the theatre with the necessary equipment to make this a reality for children of Munster moving forward. They have very exciting plans.”

David Mullane, Clinical Director Paediatrics CUH is thrilled with the fundraising initiative.

“I want to acknowledge Dr Doireann O’Leary and the KareFund team for their efforts to raise funds in support of the CUH Children’s Unit.”