Huge Cork city student development reaches final stages of construction

UNIVERSITY College Cork’s 255 bedroom Crow's Nest student accommodation is nearing the final stages of construction.

The last roof slab on UCC’s Crow’s Nest student accommodation has been completed as the traditional ‘topping out’ ceremony was carried out this week.

Planning permission was granted in March 2018. Work commenced on the project in November 2019 and the much-anticipated student accommodation is due to open in early 2022.

“We are committed to providing high-quality accommodation that meets the needs of our students. I want to thank all those who are working to deliver a project that will benefit generations of students who come to study and live in our city,” said Professor John O’Halloran, Interim President of UCC.

“This has been a challenging year, but we were committed to delivering the project in a safe manner,” said Mark Poland, Director of Buildings & Estates at University College Cork.

18/11/2020.

The Sisk family has a long heritage with UCC. John Sisk the founder of the Sisk Group built the Honan Chapel in 1916.

Frank Quirk, managing director, Ireland South, North & West, Sisk, said: “Sisk is extremely proud of our longstanding working relationship with UCC. We are delighted to be involved in this key strategic project. We are pleased to have achieved this significant project milestone before year-end and we look forward to continued success in 2021.”

UCC had initially hoped to boost its student accommodation offering in time for the start of the 2021/2022 academic year. These hopes were derailed by Covid-19 restrictions. The pandemic forced a seven-week closure of construction sites nationally, including the Sisk site at Victoria Cross.

The delay meant the university missed their initial target date to complete the accommodation units at the site of the former Crow’s Nest public house and restaurant in Victoria Cross.

Located at the junction of Victoria Cross and Carrigrohane Road, the purpose-built building over four towers includes a student health centre, commercial/cafe unit, and 128 bicycle parking spaces. The area is already home to a number of other student apartment complexes, including UCC’s Victoria Mills and the Village developments.

The new complex at the Crow’s Nest would see UCC’s number of student beds grow to more than 1,500 which would cater to the growing demand amongst students for on-campus accommodation at UCC.

Construction of the new student accommodation, a health centre and a retail unit continuing on the site of the former Crow's Nest bar, Victoria Cross, Cork last month.

The Crow’s Nest site is in a strategic location immediately adjacent to the UCC owned University Hall, Victoria Lodge and Victoria Mills developments and will be an attractive proposition for prospective students.

The development of this Student Accommodation is part of the UCC Capital Development Programme supported by European Investment Bank Funding.