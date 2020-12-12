Concern as Event Centre left out of Project Ireland 2040 update

The Event Centre failed to be listed under the investments and programme tracker, which includes a range of projects and programmes to be delivered over the period of the National Development Plan, which is being reviewed.
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath said the information presented on the tracker “demonstrates that Government recognises that infrastructure investment is key to the economic and social recovery of our country”.
However, Labour local area rep Peter Horgan said the absence of the Cork Event Centre from the latest update is concerning.
“Millions were pledged for this project, public money,” he said. “Where is that public money pledge now in the Department of Public Expenditure? Has it been shifted to another project or projects? We need more concrete evidence than ‘we remain committed’.”
However, a Government spokesperson claimed there’s “nothing sinister” about the Event Centre’s exclusion.
According to the spokesperson, the tracker only represents projects that started from 2018 onwards.