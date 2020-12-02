Number of former members of Defence Forces return to Collins Barracks as part of re-enlistment scheme

SEVEN former members of the Defence Forces have returned to Collins Barracks as part of a re-enlistment scheme launched earlier this year.

The seven are among 11 to return to the southern area. More than 700 former personnel applied for the scheme, and so far, 39 have been successful.

The reenlistment competition for the Defence Forces was announced on April 1, to fill gaps in skills and expertise which had been identified in the Permanent Defence Forces.

Among the areas were technicians, fitters, chefs, communications and IT specialists, as well as Naval staff.

On November 19, Minister Simon Coveney said 38 former members have already been inducted into the army.

He said: “The scheme allows for initial re-enlistment for a minimum of six months and up to 3 years and the duration of the re-enlistment offered depends on the vacancies that exist. The response to the scheme has been positive with over 700 applications received to date.

"I am advised by the military authorities that unfortunately, a large number of those who applied, did not meet the eligibility criteria, and in addition, a number of applications were subsequently withdrawn by the candidates themselves.”

Following recommendations from the Chief of Staff, Captain Mark Mellett, 39 personnel have been inducted so far.

Minister Coveney said: “I understand that further recommendations from the Chief of Staff of personnel to be re-enlisted are imminent.” Of the 39 who have been inducted, five are former Air Corps staff who have returned to the Air Corps.

It is understood that the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Mark Mellett, is to approve further inductions shortly.

More than 300 who applied for the competition did not meet the criteria for re-enlistment, with many exceeding the maximum age limit for service in the Permanent Defence Force at their rank.

The process includes file assessment and interview in addition to medical and security clearance phases.