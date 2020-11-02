Pfizer 'focused on COVID-19 efforts' as it unveils ambitious plans for Ringaskiddy site

Pfizer has unveiled plans to provide approximately €300 million capital investment in its Irish operations, including its plant in Ringaskiddy.

Pfizer is one of Ireland's largest pharmaceutical sector investors and employers. This investment will provide additional manufacturing and laboratory capacity creating approximately 300 roles, with additional anticipated construction roles in Ringaskiddy.

“This significant jobs and investment announcement by Pfizer is a further vote of confidence in the skills and talent of Irish people and provides a very welcome boost to the economy," Taoiseach Micheál Martin said. "Pfizer’s footprint in Ireland was first established in Ringaskiddy in Cork in 1969, marking the beginning of a new era of pharmaceutical investment in Ireland. Pfizer has made a significant contribution to the Irish economy.

"This latest investment is a testament to the quality and experience of the workforce here.”

The roles being recruited for will comprise a range of skilled roles including; analysts, technicians, engineers, scientists, technologists, quality specialists, data analysts and chemists.

Part of the investment includes the initial stage of a project to construct a development facility on the existing Ringaskiddy site to manufacture pharmaceutical compounds for Pfizer’s clinical trials globally.

Paul Reid, Country Manager, Pfizer Healthcare Ireland, warmly welcomed today’s announcement.

“Our purpose is to discover breakthrough medicines that change patients’ lives and these new positions are key roles within the organisation and play an important function in the manufacturing and delivery of medicines to patients worldwide," he said. "We are currently focused on our COVID-19 efforts, including our vaccine development program.

"Pfizer is also significantly investing in other innovations across healthcare, such as gene therapy and complex biologics targeting some of the most debilitating medical conditions.”