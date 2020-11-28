Work progressing for development of Phase 2 Passage Railway Greenway project, former station may be restored

Work to progress Phase 2 of the Passage Railway Greenway Project is moving forward.

Cork City Council has advised residents and businesses in the vicinity, that it is undertaking preliminary design work on the Improvement Scheme and has appointed RPS to progress the project design.

Amongst the objectives of the scheme are to provide improved infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians along the greenway from Mahon to passage West and to improve the overall user experience of the amenity.

It said the project team will be undertaking engineering and environment surveys and investigations over the coming months, and the findings of these will inform the appraisal of options for the scheme and identify the best design solution.

The news has been welcomed by local representative, Cllr Des Cahill who said that part of the works may include a boardwalk from near Harty’s quay to Hop Island, as well as additional parking and cycle facilities.

Cllr Cahill said that an application to locate a cafe/restaurant at the old railway station in Rochestown, which will also include the restoration of the building, is now in pre-planning.

A consultation on the scheme is expected to take place early in the new year and Cllr Cahill urged people to have their say on the plans.

“I would urge the people of Rochestown to get involved. This is for the people of Rochestown and it will be a fantastic amenity when it is completed,” he said.