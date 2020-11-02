Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 10:11

Garda dog Rex helps Gardaí find drugs in Cork city 

Gardaí arrested two men and seized over €20,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Cork City yesterdayl

Shortly after 11pm Gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit were on patrol on Glasheen Road. 

During the patrol Gardaí saw a man believed to have been involved in a drugs transaction.

When Gardaí attempted to question the man he ran from the scene. Following a short foot chase the man was stopped by Gardaí. 

When searched he was found to be in possession of approximately €2,000 in cash.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Meanwhile Gardaí, with the assistance of the Southern Region Dog Unit, obtained a search warrant which was executed at a house nearby. 

During the course of the search Garda dog "Rex” discovered €8,400 of suspected cocaine that was hidden in the garden.

Garda Dog Rex. Pic: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit continued to search the house where they discovered €9,700 of suspected cannabis herb. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A second man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested at the house and brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This is the second drug detection made by Rex this weekend. On Saturday he discovered €16,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 of suspected cannabis herb in Mallow.

