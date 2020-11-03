Green light for development on North Main Street 

North Main Street is set for an influx of students in the coming years as a large mixed-use development, which includes student apartments, has been given the green-light.

Twenty-three conditions are attached to the approval from An Bord Pleanála for the 279-bed, 49-apartment, and two retail unit development.

Numbers 92 and 95 North Main Street are set to be demolished and a four to seven-story building constructed.

One of the conditions includes the submission of a report concerning any adjustments that may need to be made due to Covid-19 travel patterns, which would include incentives to promote sustainable methods of transport.

A total of 142 bicycle parking spaces must also be included.

It is also stipulated that the development must only be used and occupied by students.

The six-storey block west of number 97 North Main Street must be set back by seven metres from the shared boundary with that property. That condition will involve the reconfiguration of apartment units along the northern boundary of the site at ground to fifth-floor level.

Meanwhile, a privacy screen must be provided along the northern boundary of the proposed communal roof terrace at first-floor level.