Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 13:13

Locations for ten new parklets in Cork revealed 

Locations for ten new parklets in Cork revealed 

Following the success of the parklet on Douglas Street and as part of the 'Reimagining Cork' programme ten new parklets will be installed at locations across the Cork city.

Amy Nolan

Following the success of the parklet on Douglas Street, and as part of the 'Reimagining Cork' programme, ten new parklets will be installed at locations across Cork city.

Cork City Council is engaging with Benchspace, a social enterprise, to deliver the parklets which will be installed over the next weeks and months as they are available from Benchspace.

The new parklets will go in at Three Piggies, Union Quay; Quay Co-op, Sullivan's Quay; the Imperial Hotel on South Mall; the Butter Museum at Shandon; Civic Trust House on Pope's Quay; Lavit Gallery on Wandesford Quay; Main Street in Ballincollig; Main Street in Douglas; Crestfield Shopping Centre in Glanmire and Muskerry Arms in Blarney. 

Parklets convert a few parking spaces into public open space and are a cost-effective way to create more vibrant streets and support local business.

Parklets will initially be in place for one year. 

After a year, they will be evaluated to consider whether they should be kept in place for another year, replaced with more permanent seating, or moved to a new location.

Cork City Council will fund and install the new parklets.

The parklet partner is then responsible for the day-to-day upkeep of the parklet and its planting.

More in this section

Garda stock Unaccompanied learner driver caught speeding and under the influence of drugs on busy Cork road
Trolley Watch: More than 50 waiting for beds at Cork hospitals Trolley Watch: More than 50 waiting for beds at Cork hospitals
environmentcork business
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced

Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest