Locations for ten new parklets in Cork revealed 

Following the success of the parklet on Douglas Street, and as part of the 'Reimagining Cork' programme, ten new parklets will be installed at locations across Cork city.

Cork City Council is engaging with Benchspace, a social enterprise, to deliver the parklets which will be installed over the next weeks and months as they are available from Benchspace.

The new parklets will go in at Three Piggies, Union Quay; Quay Co-op, Sullivan's Quay; the Imperial Hotel on South Mall; the Butter Museum at Shandon; Civic Trust House on Pope's Quay; Lavit Gallery on Wandesford Quay; Main Street in Ballincollig; Main Street in Douglas; Crestfield Shopping Centre in Glanmire and Muskerry Arms in Blarney.

Parklets convert a few parking spaces into public open space and are a cost-effective way to create more vibrant streets and support local business.

Parklets will initially be in place for one year.

After a year, they will be evaluated to consider whether they should be kept in place for another year, replaced with more permanent seating, or moved to a new location.

Cork City Council will fund and install the new parklets.

The parklet partner is then responsible for the day-to-day upkeep of the parklet and its planting.