Community in shock as former Bandon Grammar student suffers serious injuries in Vancouver

The community of Bandon was shocked to hear of severe injuries sustained by former Bandon Grammar student Mighty Okafor, following a very serious accident that occurred recently.

Mighty who is now living in Canada, was cycling his bike when he was hit by a car in Vancouver.

The accident left Mighty with a fractured skull, internal bleeding, a fractured spine, broken ribs, and a ruptured spleen.

He is currently in the ICU at Vancouver General Hospital.

Mighty's injuries are being monitored closely and a GoFundMe page was set up to provide him and his partner Holly with financial assistance following the incident.

The shocking accident was met with huge sadness in his alma mater, Bandon Grammar Secondary School.

School principal Ian Coombes however revealed some promising news with regards to his recovery.

“Thankfully he has been in contact with a number of people and he seems very lucid. It is a great relief that he is doing better.

"I was speaking to his father last week and they are currently trying to get their paperwork sorted to get out to see Mighty as soon as possible.

"On behalf of everyone associated with the school, we want to wish Mighty a full and speedy recovery from his injuries.”

Mighty Okafor

Mighty made a huge impact with both the teachers and his fellow pupils during his six years in the West Cork secondary school.

Mr Coombes recalled a very popular student who excelled in both academic and sporting disciplines.

“He was very popular with everyone. He is a very charismatic individual. He was very strong academically and he was a talented sportsman.

"He excelled in both rugby and athletics. He was the chairperson of the Student Council when he was in sixth year which shows how highly regarded he was.

Mighty Okafor broke the school's high jump record.

"He was very involved with the local rugby club Bandon RFC after he left school. He enjoyed a lot of success with them. He was still playing rugby in Vancouver, as it was the local rugby club who organised the fundraiser for him.

"The teachers and pupils were only too happy to contribute to the fund which raised a huge amount. That is a testament to his popularity and the high esteem he is held in.”