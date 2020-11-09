Withdrawn appeal means Cork city hotel revamp can now go ahead; Opening planned for 2023

A new hotel and office development, planned on the site of a dilapidated former hotel in Cork city, is expected to be open and operational in early 2023.

The final hurdle in terms of planning has been overcome for the developers behind the plans for the former Moore’s Hotel site on Morrisson’s Quay which incorporates numbers 9-14 Morrison’s Quay, 5-5A Fitton Street, 1 Keeffe Street, and adjoining lands backing onto Catherine and Keeffe Street.

Permission for the development had been granted by Cork City Council in April this year, however, it was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Instead of fighting that appeal, the developers chose to submit a new and revised application to Cork City Council.

That was also green-lit and subsequently appealed again. However, it has now been confirmed that the appellants have withdrawn their appeal, clearing the way for the project to proceed.

Ground is expected to be broken on site in early 2021.

The development is similar to the initial development in that the existing buildings at numbers 11, 12 and 13 will be conserved, modified and protected, as they are deemed protected structures with varied 19th-century facades. These will accommodate three new own door office buildings.

A computer-generated image of a new hotel and office development being proposed by the Greenleaf Group at Morrison's Island. Pic courtesy of the Greenleaf Group.

What was proposed to be a four to six storey hotel development with 183 bedrooms has now shifted to a four to five storey development with 187 rooms.

Just the ground floor of the new building fronting onto Catherine Street will be an office development, with hotel rooms above. In the previous application it was proposed that the first and second floors would also incorporate office space.

The entire hotel was pre-let to Premier Inn Hotels at acquisition stage. When complete this hotel will represent Premier Inn’s first hotel in Ireland, outside of Dublin.

Speaking to The Echo Mark Elliot, managing director at the Greenleaf Group, said: “We are delighted to have received a final grant of planning permission for the development at the Former Moores Hotel site on Morrison’s Quay.

“We are now working with our partners Warren Private and our hotel operator Premier Inn hotel, on the next phase of the project.

“We anticipate that we will be seeking to move onto site in early spring 2021 with completion and opening of the hotel in early 2023.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in the planning application and look forward to contributing towards the regeneration of Morrison’s Island.”