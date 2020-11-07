Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 08:00

Cork prisoner with 232 convictions smashed sink off wall in cell as he felt alarm call was being ignored

Joseph O’Sullivan, 34, from Carrigaline, County Cork, was serving 20 months at Cork Prison at the time of the criminal damage on September 1.

Liam Heylin

A prisoner who felt that the alarm call from his cell was being ignored resorted to smashing the sink off the wall and causing water to spray all over the cell.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a six-month concurrent sentence on O’Sullivan at Cork District Court for causing the criminal damage.

The accused man pleaded guilty to the offence.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred at a cell on A1 landing at Cork Prison.

A prison officer looked into the cell to check the prisoner and saw water spraying everywhere. The prisoner was pacing up and down and wanted to leave the cell.

O’Sullivan had smashed the sink and tap and it cost €1,750 to repair the damage, Sgt. Davis said.

The accused man had 18 previous convictions for causing criminal damage. His total convictions ran to 232.

Frank Buttimer said, “He has no excuse for his conduct. He suffers from depression and anxiety. He needed treatment and he pressed the alarm button in his cell. He was waiting for a considerable period. He said there was no response. He became frustrated and angry.

“But otherwise he has no excuse for what he did.”

