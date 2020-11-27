Man wanted in Poland caught with drugs

A POLISH man who is wanted in his home country for drug trafficking was caught with a stash of over €10,000 worth of different drugs at his home in Skibbereen.

The accused confessed to several different charges arising out of the drugs seizure in West Cork.

Detective Garda John O’Sullivan said the authorities in Ireland became aware that there was a European arrest warrant in existence for him for a drug trafficking case in Poland dating back to before 2013 when he first came to Ireland.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of three years on Krzysztof Gornik, 35, who had been living at Skeagh, Skibbereen.

Because of the European arrest warrant in relation to the Polish drug-trafficking case the judge said he would backdate the three years to when the accused had gone into custody in August and suspend the balance of it from December on condition that the accused would leave this jurisdiction forthwith and not return to Ireland for a minimum of five years.

Det. Garda O’Sullivan said a warrant was obtained to search the house.

“We met the defendant in the house.

"We found eight cannabis plants and asked if there were any other drugs in the house.

"He pointed to an upstairs sitting room where we found cocaine, MDMA and amphetamines.

“When questioned he admitted he owned all of them. He was cooperative throughout interview at all times,” Det. Garda O’Sullivan said.

The street value for the various drugs were: €6,400 cannabis; €2,500 cocaine; €1,300 MDMA; and €1,000 amphetamines.

The accused came to Ireland from Poland in 2013, worked in Dublin before moving to Cork.

When he was arrested on these drug charges the European arrest warrant from Poland came to light.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “An aggravating factor is the different variety of drugs.

"There is no evidence he was an addict.

"Whatever he was doing he was doing for profit.”

He pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis at Skibbereen on August 2 and having the various drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.