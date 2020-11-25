Green light given to new ice cream parlour in Cork city centre

A new ice cream parlour is set to be established at a historic location on Patrick Street.

Cork City Council has granted planning permission to change the use of 22 Patrick Street, the former site of the iconic R Cudmore fruit and vegetable shop.

C&C Retail Ltd, trading as Gino's Gelato, have been given the green light to open a store at the location which has operated as a mobile phone shop in recent years.

The former Cudmores store on Patrick Street. Picture: by Des Barry

The new ice cream shop will be Gino's third premises in Cork, in addition to their premises on Oliver Plunkett Street and Paul Street.

Family-owned Cudmore's was in business in Cork since before World War II and had to be rebuilt following the Burning of Cork in 1920.

The renowned fruiterers' business also included ice cream and confectionery sales in its later years' offerings, with its pick 'n' mix sweets a local favourite.

Cudmore's remained at the site until 1999 and the unit then became a Vodafone shop.