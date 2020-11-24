OPW releases Cork city flood relief scheme video to dispel criticism it claims is 'not true'

An information video on the Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) has been released showing details of the city scheme and actively dispelling statements which they say are not true.

In the video, it says the scheme is the “only viable solution to Cork’s flooding problem.”

The overall city scheme which will be the largest undertaken in the State to date and is an important element of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Strategy.

It includes state of the art flood forecasting and better management of the flow between the north and south channel safeguarding Cork “to grow and thrive.” It aims to put the river back to the heart of the city.

In a statement, the project team said the Scheme is the result of over thirteen years of careful consideration and study of the Lee catchment and the nature of flooding affecting Cork.

“Benchmarked against best international practice, the Scheme’s multifaceted approach takes account of the complexity of flooding in Cork which is both tidal and fluvial (river).”

The flooding in 2009 and 2014 resulted in a reported €140 million of damage in Cork and the LLFRS aims to substantially reduce the risk of flooding.

Pedestrian crosses the South Terrace, Cork city during heavy flooding.

The Scheme’s key elements include a state-of-the-art flood forecasting system which together with revised operating procedures to regulate Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid dams, significantly reduce the peak flow of water reaching the city at times of flood.

It also involves the creation of washlands to the west of the city, an enhanced early flood warning system, diversion of waters from the south channel into north channel and low-level quayside defences.

FLOOD DEFENCE : A computer-generated image of the latest Lower Lee flood relief scheme proposals for the North Mall, showing how the kerb has been adopted for the installation of demountable flood barriers to be erected during flood events. The heritage railings will be retained, with the lower sections better exposed and presented.

The Save Cork City (SCC) group, which is opposed to the river wall defences design LLFRS, has long advocated for a tidal barrier to address the city’s flood problems.

The LLFRS project team said: “The video and the various images that have been published puts paid to the ideas that the scheme would mean the destruction of heritage, the concealment of the river from view and the curtailment of the use of the river – none of which is true.”

The scheme has been developed with State funding and interagency co-operation involving the Office of Public Works (OPW), both Cork local authorities and the ESB.