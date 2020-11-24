Opening of new gym to bring up to 15 new jobs to Cork

One of Cork’s most renowned gym franchises is set to open its fourth gym in the heart of the city’s new commercial district - Penrose Dock.

Dennehy’s Health and Fitness has invested €700,000 into the new gym which is set to open in February 2021.

The new gym will bring up to 15 new jobs to Cork.

The gym will be a 10,000 sq. ft. facility and will encompass a spacious gym floor with areas designed for cardio, strength and functional fitness.

There will also be two studios.

Studio 1 will facilitate group classes such as circuit training and yoga whilst Studio 2 will be a dedicated spin area.

Dennehy's Health and Fitness was founded in 2010 and currently operates gyms in Ballincollig, Douglas and Blackpool.

Owner of Dennehy’s Health and Fitness, Luke Dennehy said the Dennehy’s team are very excited to be opening their fourth gym.

“This is a superb location for us - right in the heart of Cork’s newest commercial district.

“This year has not been an easy one for businesses like ourselves but we will see brighter and better things hopefully in 2021 and we are really looking forward to getting to know all the companies and employees in Penrose Dock and the surrounding areas,” he said.

“Given the scale of the new gym at Penrose Dock, we have adequate space to appropriately position new equipment to ensure current social distancing guidelines are adhered to ensuring the safety of our members,” he continued.

JCD Group’s new office development at Penrose Dock is a 250,000 sq ft grade A office scheme which commenced construction in October 2018.

It has now reached practical completion with the first tenants already in occupation.

“We are delighted to confirm that Dennehy’s Health and Fitness will be opening at Penrose Dock next February,” Development Manager with JCD Group, Emmet Foley said.

“They have a great track record with their existing gym network in Cork and this new state of the art gym will be a huge addition to Penrose Dock.

“From our experience, a facility like this, as well as a quality food offering like Naturally Nourished significantly enhances the occupier experience at a development like Penrose Dock.

“We have some very exciting companies who have moved into Penrose Dock in recent months and are in detailed discussions with other occupiers which will further underpin its position as a key employment hub in the city centre,” he continued.

Companies such as Qualcomm, Cloudera, Cadence, Varonis, Grant Thornton, Matheson, Remitly and Minelab will all be located at Penrose Dock.

In addition, there is also an on-site cafe operated by Naturally Nourished, a well-known local operator specialising in healthy food and local coffee.