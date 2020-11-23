Living Leeside: Welsh lifecoach says she loves everything about Rebel county

WELSH Lifecoach and pilates instructor Sian Horn, who grew up in London and moved to Cork 10 years ago, says she loves everything about the Rebel County, in particular her Corkonian husband Lee Carleton.

Sian, aged 49, met Lee at a wedding in 2008 while living in Dublin and two years later made the move to Cork to work here full time.

“You can’t move a Cork man from Cork,” Sian joked.

Seven years ago, Sian set up Elite Pilates here in Cork, but since Covid, she has been venturing into new things, such as studying with the Irish Lifecoach Institute.

“I decided this year as we had never had time before to invest in myself. I have always mentored people in business as a side job as it was something I always got asked to do and also loved.

“I have spent the last six months helping small business and so decided to return to qualify as a business and life coach so I can gain further knowledge in this field and pass that onto my clients.”

Sian said she thinks Cork people are very like the people of Swansea.

“Cork people are very proud, generous and loyal. I have been very blessed to have made so many amazing friends whilst living here.”

Adding another string to her bow, Sian recently launched a new network. for women who work for themselves, called ‘The Club’.

“I wanted to create a space for women like me to support each other. I wanted to create a space where the members drive the network and we learn from people who understand what working for yourself is really like.”

Sian said she feels very at home in Cork.

“I feel very grateful to have found Cork. When I moved to Cork it was like moving home. I am originally from Swansea and it is very similar.

“The people are very similar to Swansea, warm, kind and loyal. I feel at home here, I like the pace.”

The businesswoman said that the weather is questionable, but that is the same as Swansea.

Sian said she and Lee often visit friends in West Cork and enjoy all the great sights and sounds that surround the beautiful landscape.

“I love good walks but I’m petrified of heights. If there is a barrier I’m fine, but if there is no barrier, I’m not fine.”

Sian said beaches were also a firm favourite of hers.

“Beaches are fabulous, I love beaches and taking in that fresh sea air.”

Another great thing about Cork, according to Sian, is the quality and variety of good food.

“I love food and I think there is an abundance of good ingredients here. I am an avid cook and ingredients from the English Market or my local farmers markets in Mahon and Douglas keep me going.

“I am a foodie so I am spoilt for choice with the amazing food we have on our doorstep.”

Sian said she had a number of top foodie spots in the city that she enjoys visiting.

“I love the Montenotte for an evening start and then walk down the hill to town. The Cornstore never fails and the fact that we have everything from fish to five star Michelin is amazing. My favourite evening always ends in Arthur Maynes for a cheese board and Merlot.

“I’m living in the best place for food in Ireland. The choice here is huge and the variety is crazy.”

Sian and Lee got married on New Year’s Eve in 2018 here in Cork.

“We had a ceremony at Ballymaloe and then we went onto Fota House as it always holds a special place in my heart for me. It was one of the first places me and Lee stayed and I just always loved the staff and atmosphere so much.”

Sian said it is one of her fondest memories of her 10 years in Cork.

“It was the best laugh. I wanted to show off how amazing Cork is to all my family. We got amazing weather. It was a beautiful day.”

The Welsh lass said she hasn’t been home to Wales in over a year and it is the longest she has been away from her family.

“I’m usually home all the time. It’s been a year since I’ve seen them and that is very hard. I think this year has, more than ever, reminded people that relationships and family are what is important. I think if they lived in Cork I would be very happy.”

Sian said she would normally visit Wales and London both, two to three times a year.

“The world is or was so accessible,” Sian said, “Sometimes I would fly over on a Saturday and come home on a Sunday.”

Sian said last year, she and her husband Lee really tried to make the most of cheap travel, booking a weekend away once a month to a different European city.

“Lee and I work together so we can never take holidays together, so I decided to book a different European city for the last weekend of every month. It was great!”

Sian has booked a number of trips for this year, but they were all cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Looking ahead into the future, Sian said she did not see them moving any time soon.

“I don’t see us moving. We have a lovely life here. I’ll be 50 next year. If I managed to get Lee out of Cork for the winter months, we might go to Lanzarote, I love the sun, but that is about the extent of it.”