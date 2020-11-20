Nano Nagle Place launch innovative re-telling of the story of Nano Nagle 

Nano Nagle Place has launched a brand-new innovative way to learn about the life of Nano Nagle.

With a vision to empower through education and community, Nano Nagle Place have gotten creative with the release of a fairy tale version of life of Nano Nagle.

The Fairy Tale of Nano Nagle will tell the story of her life as an 18th Century fairy tale, sharing the spirit of Nano Nagle and her community of sisters to a wide and diverse audience.

With the help of artists Judie Chalmers and Ann Dalton, the drama fairy tale has been brought to life in a theatrical articulation of the life of Nano Nagle.

Judie Chalmers and Ann Dalton worked with the community of Presentation Sisters across Munster in order to discover more about Nano Nagle’s story and what it meant to them.

The digital performance will tell the story of the founder of the Presentation Sisters through a new and innovative way that viewers can enjoy from home.

The Fairy Tale of Nano Nagle promises to be both informative and engaging as the artists’ opted to create a fairy tale version of the events to ensure a universal appeal for audiences of all ages.

The performance was filmed in the Parlour in Nano Nagle Place which is known as a room in which Nano Nagle spent much of her time and it will be available to viewers on YouTube from 21 November.

Combining history and theatre for a unique re-telling of the life of Nano Nagle, her story will be told from the Parlour, which includes some of the possessions Nano Nagle collected during her life.

With funding from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Nano Nagle place are excited to bring the digital performance to homes and schools across the country today.

Adapting to Covid-19 restrictions and a shift to online platforms, Nano Nagle Place has also launched an audio app, narrated by well-known broadcaster, Evelyn Grant.

This new resource is available to everyone and has already been downloaded worldwide, providing listeners with the opportunity to learn more about Nano Nagle, without having to travel.

To mark Presentation Day, The Fairy Tale of Nano Nagle will be released on YouTube for a short run online from 21 November.

For more information visit [url=https://nanonagleplace.ie/]The Nano Nagle Place website.