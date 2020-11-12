Munster Technological University to be established on January 1, Minister confirms

The Minister added: "Government has a very clear ambition to create a series of interlinked higher education institutions of greater capacity and reach across all regions of the country in order to help deliver on key national strategic objectives.
"We want to ensure all our regions become vibrant powerhouses of skills creation, research and development potential, and crucially to provide the components necessary to deliver that potential.
"Technological universities or TUs are a key component in this strategic approach, providing increased reach, international recognition, greater research capacity, FDI attraction, skills retention and creation, regional development, enhanced staff and student experiences and opportunities and advanced socio-economic progression."