Drive-through Covid testing to begin at Cork Airport 

DRIVE-thru Covid-19 testing will commence in Cork Airport today.

The testing facilities, which will be located next to the old terminal, will be run by Irish healthcare company RocDoc.

RocDoc chief executive David Rock said express testing will not only be available for air passengers, but also members of the public and local businesses.

“We will be catering for all requirements. It is important to keep all aspects of the economy going. We offer on-site, express testing of staff which helps them keep their businesses open,” he said.

Mr Rock said they will have the drive-thru up and running immediately in Cork, with the lab expected to follow in a few week’s time.

“We will be providing a very fast and efficient service ... patients will be able to schedule tests online and the portal will have their results. We will be doing two types of testing. The results for PCR testing will be back within 24 to 48 hours. We have teamed up with another company HiberGene which will ensure test results [for the second type of test] will be back within a few hours. This is great. It is a total game-changer,” he said.

It comes ahead of the introduction of new travel rules later this month which mean people travelling to Ireland from “red” listed regions will no longer have to restrict their movements for 14 days once they receive a negative Covid-19 test after arriving in the country.

The test must be taken five days after arrival in Ireland.

It means if people receive a negative PCR test they will be free to move around rather than having to restrict their movement for 14 days.

The new travel rules are due to come into effect from midnight on November 29.