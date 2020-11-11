Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 14:53

Water bottle filling stations to be installed in several popular city parks 

Water bottle filling stations to be installed in several popular city parks 

Water fountains are set to be installed in six parks in Cork city including at Fitzgerald's Park. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Amy Nolan

Water fountains are set to be installed in six parks in Cork city with a view to reducing the use of plastic bottles.

The motion had been submitted by Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent back in March of last year.

Speaking at the time, Mr Nugent said the fountains would be ideal in areas of "high pedestrian footfall" in the city such as public parks and could drastically cut plastic waste in the city. 

Motions on water fountains had also been submitted by Independent councillor Ken O'Flynn and Independent councillor Lorna Bogue. 

Earlier this week, the council’s director of operations, David Joyce, confirmed that "where possible, water fountains will be installed as part of new and upgraded amenity parks and amenity spaces". 

"I can also confirm that the council has received grant assistance from Healthy Ireland towards the installation of water fountains at Fitzgerald’s Park, Ballincollig Regional Park, Bishopstown Park, Gerry O’Sullivan Park, Tramore Valley Park and Douglas Park. 

"These will be installed in early 2021," he continued. 

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
cork city centreenvironment
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest