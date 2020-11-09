€10m investment for greenways in Cork, Midleton and Youghal

€10m worth of funding is set to be allocated for greenways in Cork, Midleton and Youghal in a bid to support greater numbers enjoying outdoor amenities during the pandemic.

This forms part of the €63.5m worth of funding being ring-fenced for greenways for 2021.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan described the investment as the "highest single-year amount ever allocated to Greenways.

East Cork TD Seán Sherlock welcomed the news, emphasising its importance For Midleton and Youghal's tourist potential.

"This is an important funding allocation for the Midleton-Youghal Greenway which will be a massive boost to the tourism potential of East Cork," he said.

"It also sends a positive signal for other greenway projects across North Cork. I want to thank Minister Eamon Ryan for having belief in the project and also recognise the hard work of the Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Mary Linehen Foley."

Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton highlighted the significance of the development.

“The allocations of €63.5 million being made today will go a long way in delivering a safe and sustainable environment for active travel in our villages, towns and cities," she said.

"We are funding the construction of a Greenway bridge across the River Shannon in Athlone as part of the Galway to Dublin Greenway. This investment will support even greater numbers enjoying our outdoors by cycling and walking for school, work and leisure."

She referenced the Safe Routes to School Initiative and said:

"We are also supporting the roll-out of a new Safe Routes to School Initiative. This programme will seek to accelerate the delivery of improved walking and cycling infrastructure to schools; enhance sustainable access onto school grounds and expand the amount of cycle parking available at schools. Underpinning this new initiative, we will see almost €1 million per day spent on our walking and cycling infrastructure in the year 2021. 2021 is only the start, we will continue to build on this level of investment over the coming years.”