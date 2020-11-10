Parties involved in Cork Events Centre 'intent' on progressing project

TALKS between the three key parties involved in the long-awaited Cork Events Centre are continuing despite the challenges Covid-19 has posed to the global live entertainment industry.

Last night, the chief executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty, said both the promoters and developers of the events centre are continuing to engage with Cork City Council with regards to the project.

"BAM, Live Nation Gaiety (LNG) and Cork City Council are continuing to meet on the Cork Events Centre and all parties including the Government of Ireland recently re-affirmed their commitment to deliver this project.

"At present in light of Covid-19, roadmaps aren’t in place for the reopening of the global live entertainment industry. "Despite this uncertainty, the parties continue to progress the project," she said.

"All parties are intent on bringing the funding agreement (which dictates the terms on which government support is granted) to as close a point as possible to where it can be signed off once revenue streams are restored in the events industry," Ms Doherty continued.

The chief executive's comments came in response to a question posed by Independent councillor Mick Finn, who requested an update on the project.

The 6,000-seater event centre is due to be built on the site of the former Beamish & Crawford brewery on South Main Street.

In 2014, construction firm BAM won the initial tender for state aid, which has since been increased to €50m.

The sod was turned in February 2016 by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny but the project has been mired in controversy for some time due to lack of progress on the site.