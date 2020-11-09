Office established to assist in delivering Ireland's largest regeneration project in Cork's Docklands

An office focused on delivering Cork’s answer to the IFSC in Dublin has been established by Cork City Council and the Land Development Agency (LDA).

The Cork Docklands Delivery Office will work to deliver Ireland’s largest regeneration project which will accommodate a population of around 25,000 and a workforce of approximately 29,000, along with a student population of more than 3,500.

Over 146 hectares of land will be developed over a 20-year period, which will see homes, schools, medical and social services, sports and recreation facilities, office space, pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, retail and two new bridges for the city.

The Delivery Office will be tasked with creating partnerships and removing obstacles to development and will coordinate stakeholder engagement and consultation.

It’s hoped Cork City Docklands will become an internationally recognised brand and act as a magnet for major inward investment projects, similar to the IFSC in Dublin, and in areas across Europe, such as Hammarby in Stockholm, Aarhaus in Denmark, and HafenCity in Germany.

Among the projects which are being examined by the partnership are developments at Marina Park, further embracing the River Lee as an amenity, and the development of a transport hub at Kent Station.

In the first twelve months of operation, it is intended that the new Docklands Delivery Office will review existing plans, meet key landowners and stakeholders and develop a five-year strategy for the Docklands.

Ann Doherty, CE, Cork City Council, described Cork Docklands as “the most exciting urban regeneration site in Ireland and Europe” adding that this announcement “is another milestone in our vision to develop Cork City Docklands as one of the best places in Europe to live and work.”

Navigation Square, which is being developed by O'Callaghan Properties. Phase One is occupied by Clearstream Deutsche Borse Group

LDA CEO, John Coleman said: “We are confident that the team which will be put in place will write a new chapter in the history of this city. It is rare to have such an opportunity in a modern city to create an attractive live-work proposition on this scale.”

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin described the redevelopment of Cork’s Docklands as “a project of international significance” and as “an opportunity to create a magnet for investment into Cork city.”

He continued: “The scale of ambition which is being shown will drive investment and leverage new opportunities for Cork.”

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh said the establishment of a Delivery Office is “a major step forward in unlocking the potential of Cork City Docklands” which will be a “nationally and internationally renowned project.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, said: “This project will deliver much needed affordable accommodation in Cork City in addition to office accommodation and other services.”

The Docklands area is already seeing extensive development with 82,475 sqm of office development in construction or completed and over 12,000 sqm in the planning process.

Over 1,600 residential units are currently in the planning process in the area, while 136 hotel rooms are constructed or in construction with 265 rooms seeking planning.

The LDA and Cork City Council will begin the search for a Programme Manager immediately, to lead the Cork Docklands Delivery Office.